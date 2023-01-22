 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game in 2023 NFL playoffs

We’ve got an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for the Bengals and Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

By David Fucillo Updated
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hugs Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

6:15 p.m. update: The line has already moved a point-and-a-half and the Bengals are now only 1.5-point underdogs.

The 2023 AFC Championship Game is set, and we’re back with a rematch of last year’s game. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 29. The game will air on CBS and kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs have opened as a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs advanced with a win over the Jaguars in the Divisional Round, and will host as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Kansas City finished the season 14-3 and won the AFC West. They would have played the conference championship on a neutral field if the Bills had won due to the extra game they played over Buffalo.

However, the Bengals impressed in thumping the Bills 27-10 in Buffalo. They had beaten them earlier in the season, so it wasn’t a shocking development. But it was impressive nonetheless. Cincinnati finished the season 12-4 and won the AFC North title.

These two met in last year’s AFC Championship and Cincinnati emerged as the winner. They won 27-24 in overtime and will look to repeat the victory. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 at home earlier this season.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3
Opening point total: 51.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -145, Bengals +125

