Opening odds for Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game in 2023 NFL playoffs

6:15 p.m. update: The line has already moved a point-and-a-half and the Bengals are now only 1.5-point underdogs.

The 2023 AFC Championship Game is set, and we’re back with a rematch of last year’s game. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 29. The game will air on CBS and kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs have opened as a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs advanced with a win over the Jaguars in the Divisional Round, and will host as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Kansas City finished the season 14-3 and won the AFC West. They would have played the conference championship on a neutral field if the Bills had won due to the extra game they played over Buffalo.

However, the Bengals impressed in thumping the Bills 27-10 in Buffalo. They had beaten them earlier in the season, so it wasn’t a shocking development. But it was impressive nonetheless. Cincinnati finished the season 12-4 and won the AFC North title.

These two met in last year’s AFC Championship and Cincinnati emerged as the winner. They won 27-24 in overtime and will look to repeat the victory. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 at home earlier this season.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -145, Bengals +125