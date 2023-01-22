Opening odds for 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game in 2023 NFL playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 29. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. The Eagles opened as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 49ers held off a final drive from the Dallas Cowboys to win 19-12 on Sunday and move onto the Divisional round on Sunday. This marks their second consecutive conference championship. They lost to the Rams in last season’s NFC Championship Game. The Niners went 13-4 in the regular season. They have not yet faced Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles grabbed a huge win over the New York Giants in the Divisional round after receiving a bye over Wild Card weekend after clinching the top seed in the NFC. They made the playoffs last season but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round, and have not been to the NFC Championship Game since their 2017 Super Bowl run. Philadelphia went 14-3 in the regular season, with two of the three losses coming when QB Jalen Hurts was out with an injury.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for TEAM vs. Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

49ers vs. Eagles

Opening point spread: Eagles -1.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -120, 49ers +100