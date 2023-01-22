Early pick against the spread for 49ers vs. Eagles 2023 NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers held off a final drive from the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship Game with a 19-12 win. They’ll face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles crushed the Giants, 38-7, to move forward in the playoffs.

Opening point spread: Eagles -2.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -130, 49ers +110

Early pick ATS: Eagles -2.5

The Eagles and the 49ers haven’t faced off yet this season. The Niners grabbed a huge win over the Seahawks and managed to hold off the Cowboys to reach this point, but the Eagles may be where their fortune comes to an end. They bring an elite defense to the field, but without dismissing what Brock Purdy has done thus far in the season, facing Philadelphia on the road in such a high-stakes game is going to be an entirely new challenge. After Philly’s performance against the Giants, they should be able to cover this early spread.