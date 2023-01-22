The 49ers will host the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and more.

Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Eagles in the NFC Championship Game

The matchup for the NFC Championship Game is set. The San Francisco 49ers will head east to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 3 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The winner will head to the Super Bowl to take on either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs.

How the 49ers, Eagles made it to NFC Championship Game

The 49ers have had quite the turnaround at the quarterback position. Trey Lance was the starter heading into the season, but an injury forced Jimmy Garoppolo into the starting role. An injury that he picked up caused the 49ers to turn to rookie Brock Purdy. He has kept their winning ways going, and they have won their last 12 games. San Francisco is heading into this game coming off a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia ended the regular season with a 14-3 record. They won the NFC East and earned the coveted No. 1 seed granting him a first-round bye. The Eagles saw a familiar foe in the Divisional round as they welcomed the New York Giants to town. For the third time this season, they picked up a win against the Giants. A banged-up Jalen Hurts helped lead his team to a 38-7 win.

How to watch 49ers-Eagles

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox live stream

Opening odds for 49ers vs. Eagles

Opening point spread: Eagles -1.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -120, 49ers +100

Injury report

