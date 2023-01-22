The Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and more.

Everything you need to know for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship Game

The matchup for the 2023 AFC Championship Game is set. It will be a rematch from last year’s game as the Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29. The winner will represent the AFC in Super Bowl 57.

How the Bengals, Chiefs made it to AFC Championship Game

The Bengals finished the regular season with a 12-4 record in the regular season. They played one fewer game compared to other teams as their Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills was canceled after the critical injury to Damar Hamlin. Cincinnati did face Kansas City in Week 13 and won 27-24 at home. The Bengals took down the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round and the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round to advance to the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs were expected to take a step back this season without Tyreek Hill but have done anything but. Kansas City finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and earned the No. 1 spot in the AFC playoff bracket, granting them a first-round bye. They faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round and came away with a home win. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain but will need to be at his best as he goes for revenge against the Bengals, who ended the Chiefs’ 2022 Super Bowl hopes.

How to watch Bengals-Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, CBS live stream

Opening odds for Bengals vs. Chiefs

Opening point spread: Chiefs -1

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -120, Bengals +100

Injury report

