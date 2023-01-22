Jerry Rice is wearing a big, shiny GOAT 49ers helmet chain

The San Francisco 49ers are getting ready to face the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. This marks the second straight postseason these rivals have faced off and the game is bringing out some big-name 49ers to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice is on hand and seems to be having a good time pre-gaming for the matchup. He’s enjoying a beverage and rocking a bejeweled GOAT 49ers helmet on a chain.

I don’t really have a lot to add to this because what else is expected of this? Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver of all time and can pre-game for 49ers games in just about any manner he wants. Now we wait to see if he gets to enjoy himself at the game or leave as a dejected GOAT.

The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.