The Cowboys kicker woes could be a huge problem and they don’t have another option

2nd quarter update: The Cowboys scored a touchdown at the 9:25 mark of the second quarter. Maher came on and had his extra point attempt blocked. The video suggests he would have pulled it left even if it was not blocked.

The Dallas Cowboys are in Santa Clara facing the San Francisco 49ers and they have a headache to deal with that could get bigger in a hurry. Kicker Brett Maher struggled last week with four straight extra point misses and word out of Levi’s Stadium is things have not been getting any better.

Maher has struggled in pregame to the point that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walked onto the field to talk to him.

Things have settled down for Maher, but until he comes out for his first kick attempt, Cowboys fans are going to be slightly nervous. Dallas signed Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad earlier this week but elected to not activate him for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. That leaves Maher operating without a safety net. The team could elect to go for two and otherwise pass on field goals, but he’ll likely get at least a couple opportunities to prove he’s back on track.