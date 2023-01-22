Complete AFC schedule for the Conference Championship round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

Two teams remain in the AFC after the Divisional round wrapped up on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals secured their spot in the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row with a win over the Buffalo Bills, while the Kansas City Chiefs will be making their fifth consecutive appearance in the Conference round after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This will mark a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game, in which the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the AFC Championship game for the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Chiefs are two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC Championship Game schedule