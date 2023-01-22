Complete NFC schedule for the Conference round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The NFC Championship game is set after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-12. The 49ers will face the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles after they won on Saturday, destroying the New York Giants 38-7.

The 49ers come into this game with a 12 game winning streak, while the Eagles, with Jalen Hurts starting, have only lost one game and are coming off a drubbing of the Giants. The 49ers will have rookie quarterback Brock Purdy starting. He is undefeated since getting the starting gig, and has played well.

Purdy has shown some rookie tendencies for stretches, but has held it together, always getting back on track. He will take on a team that is stacked throughout their roster. Home field advantage will be big for the Eagles, as the Linc will be rocking, but San Francisco’s defense is the best in the league. It should be a fun game.

NFC Championship Game schedule

No. 2 San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles