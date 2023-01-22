Complete AFC, NFC Championship Game schedule for 2023 NFL Playoffs

The AFC Championship game has been set, as the Cincinnati Bengals handled the Buffalo Bills, winning 27-10. They will once again face the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to go to the Super Bowl after the Chiefs beat the Jaguars on Saturday. The Bengals QB Joe Burrow has had the Chiefs number since coming into the league, but we know to never count out Patrick Mahomes, even with a high-ankle sprain.

The NFC Championship game isn’t completely set yet, but we know the Philadelphia Eagles will host the winner of the 49ers-Cowboys game. The 49ers are currently 3.5-point favorites with the game closing in on kickoff.

Here’s the full schedule for the Conference round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Sunday, January 29

49ers or Cowboys (No. X) at Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1), 3pm ET, FOX

Cincinnati Bengals (No. 3) at Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1), 6:30 pm ET, CBS