Joe Burrow on canceled neutral field AFC title game: ‘Better send those refunds’

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship Game where they’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 29. The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed and the Bengals are the No. 3 seed.

If the Bills had beaten the Bengals, the AFC title game would have been played at a neutral site. The Bills-Bengals Week 17 cancellation resulted in Kansas City playing an extra game and creating a competitive integrity issue with seeding. Bills-Chiefs would have been placed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta due to Buffalo missing their chance to secure the No. 1 seed.

The NFL told the Bills and Chiefs to start selling AFC title game tickets earlier this week to start selling tickets for the game. The league crowed late in the week about how 50,000 tickets were sold for the game.

After Sunday’s win over the Bills, CBS field reporter Tracy Wolfson asked Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked about the tickets being sold for the neutral site game. He told Wolfson, “better send those refunds.”

Joe Burrow's thoughts on tickets being sold for a Bills/Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship?



We’ll set aside the fact that the Bengals had also been selling AFC Championship Game tickets in case they and the Jaguars both won. Everybody remaining sells tickets if they have a chance to host a game, so this is not some shocking development.

But we know Burrow plays with a chip on his shoulder and a certain swagger, so it’s not surprising he’d have a little something to say about all the promotion around the potential Bills-Chiefs game.