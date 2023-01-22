Stefon Diggs unhappy with Josh Allen, bolts after game

The Buffalo Bills fell 27-10 to the Bengals in a game where they never really showed any chance of competing. Losing in the Divisional Round after being favored for much of the season to win the Super Bowl can get to anyone and it appears to have gotten to Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs led the team with 10 targets, but ended up with just four receptions for 35 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen wasn’t as sharp as he could have been, and missed Diggs on at least a couple throws. Diggs was seen on the sidelines yelling at Allen, but Allen didn’t pay him any attention.

Stefon Diggs not happy with Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/bEF0g2ANUo — Savage (@SavageSports_) January 22, 2023

After the loss, Diggs took off before some of the coaches had even gotten back to the locker room, per Joe Buscaglia. According to Buscaglia, running back Duke Johnson stopped Diggs, but Diggs did end up leaving a few minutes later.

This story is likely much ado about nothing, but we have seen an angry Diggs push his way out of Minnesota a few years back. The good news for Bills fans is that Diggs isn’t going to find a much better situation and this situation should quickly blow over.