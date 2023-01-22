 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stefon Diggs unhappy with Josh Allen, bolts after game

The Bills WR was unhappy with QB and loss.

By Chet Gresham
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills fell 27-10 to the Bengals in a game where they never really showed any chance of competing. Losing in the Divisional Round after being favored for much of the season to win the Super Bowl can get to anyone and it appears to have gotten to Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs led the team with 10 targets, but ended up with just four receptions for 35 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen wasn’t as sharp as he could have been, and missed Diggs on at least a couple throws. Diggs was seen on the sidelines yelling at Allen, but Allen didn’t pay him any attention.

After the loss, Diggs took off before some of the coaches had even gotten back to the locker room, per Joe Buscaglia. According to Buscaglia, running back Duke Johnson stopped Diggs, but Diggs did end up leaving a few minutes later.

This story is likely much ado about nothing, but we have seen an angry Diggs push his way out of Minnesota a few years back. The good news for Bills fans is that Diggs isn’t going to find a much better situation and this situation should quickly blow over.

