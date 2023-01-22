 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brett Maher misses first extra point in Divisional Round game vs. 49ers

Dallas kicker has missed six of his last seven extra points

Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Probably one of the most anticipated extra point kicks in the second quarter of any NFL game was blocked, as Cowboys kicker Brett Maher failed to kick it through the uprights once again. It didn’t look like the kick would have even been close if it hadn’t been blocked. Maher has now missed six of his last seven extra points.

Maher missed four extra points last week in their win over the Buccaneers, but Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys kept faith in him. It may not have been warranted.

