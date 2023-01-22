Brett Maher misses first extra point in Divisional Round game vs. 49ers

Probably one of the most anticipated extra point kicks in the second quarter of any NFL game was blocked, as Cowboys kicker Brett Maher failed to kick it through the uprights once again. It didn’t look like the kick would have even been close if it hadn’t been blocked. Maher has now missed six of his last seven extra points.

Maher missed four extra points last week in their win over the Buccaneers, but Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys kept faith in him. It may not have been warranted.