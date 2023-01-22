Dak Prescott throws two picks in first half of Divisional round game

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a slow start on offense after quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the first half of the Divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers. Conerback Deommodore Lenoir grabbed a pick in the first quarter for his second of the 2023 playoffs, and linebacker Fred Warner had one as the Cowboys were driving in the red zone in the second quarter, setting the Niners up for a last-second field goal to go ahead 9-6 at the half.

Prescott also threw a touchdown in the first half, finding tight end Dalton Schutlz for a score, but the extra point attempt from Brett Maher was blocked. Prescott is 12-for-16 after the first half with 81 passing yards and another 20 yards on the ground.

The Cowboys QB had a four-TD, zero-INT game in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, passing for 305 yards.