Full Super Bowl 57 odds heading into AFC, NFC Championship round

The 2023 NFL Playoff bracket is set for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.
With the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles all emerging victorious, the final four in the NFL are set and the franchises’ odds are locked in for Conference championship week.
Are the No. 1 seeded Chiefs and Eagles the favorites or are the road teams in line to pull off an upset?
Take a look below to see who is favored to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
Super Bowl 57 odds, Conference round
|Team
|Week 1
|WC Round
|Divisional Round
|Team
|Week 1
|WC Round
|Divisional Round
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|+330
|+300
|Buffalo Bills
|+550
|+400
|+350
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|+600
|+450
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|+600
|+500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|+800
|+800
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|+1100
|+800
|New York Giants
|+13000
|+5000
|+2500
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13000
|+4000
|+3500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+700
|+2500
|OTB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1400
|+2000
|OTB
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3500
|+3000
|OTB
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2000
|+3500
|OTB
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|+5000
|OTB
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|+6000
|OTB
|Green Bay Packers
|+1000
|OTB
|OTB
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|OTB
|OTB
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|OTB
|OTB
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|OTB
|OTB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+9000
|OTB
|OTB
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|OTB
|OTB
|Carolina Panthers
|+13000
|OTB
|OTB
|New York Jets
|+13000
|OTB
|OTB
|New Orleans Saints
|+4000
|OTB
|OTB
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|OTB
|OTB
|Cleveland Browns
|+5000
|OTB
|OTB
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|OTB
|OTB
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1200
|OTB
|OTB
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|OTB
|OTB
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|OTB
|OTB
|Denver Broncos
|+1800
|OTB
|OTB
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|OTB
|OTB
|Houston Texans
|+25000
|OTB
|OTB
Despite the leg injury to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are still the Super Bowl favorites at +225 while their opponents in the AFC Championship Game have the second-best odds at +250.
The NFC and AFC Championship Games are set to kickoff on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET, respectively.
The Eagles will host the 49ers in Philadelphia while the Chiefs will host the Bengals in Kansas City.