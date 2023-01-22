Full Super Bowl 57 odds heading into AFC, NFC Championship round

The 2023 NFL Playoff bracket is set for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

With the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles all emerging victorious, the final four in the NFL are set and the franchises’ odds are locked in for Conference championship week.

Are the No. 1 seeded Chiefs and Eagles the favorites or are the road teams in line to pull off an upset?

Take a look below to see who is favored to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Conference round Team Week 1 WC Round Divisional Round Team Week 1 WC Round Divisional Round Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +330 +300 Buffalo Bills +550 +400 +350 San Francisco 49ers +1600 +600 +450 Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +600 +500 Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +800 +800 Dallas Cowboys +2200 +1100 +800 New York Giants +13000 +5000 +2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +4000 +3500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +2500 OTB Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +2000 OTB Minnesota Vikings +3500 +3000 OTB Baltimore Ravens +2000 +3500 OTB Seattle Seahawks +15000 +5000 OTB Miami Dolphins +4000 +6000 OTB Green Bay Packers +1000 OTB OTB Detroit Lions +15000 OTB OTB New England Patriots +5000 OTB OTB Tennessee Titans +4000 OTB OTB Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 OTB OTB Washington Commanders +7000 OTB OTB Carolina Panthers +13000 OTB OTB New York Jets +13000 OTB OTB New Orleans Saints +4000 OTB OTB Las Vegas Raiders +4000 OTB OTB Cleveland Browns +5000 OTB OTB Atlanta Falcons +20000 OTB OTB Los Angeles Rams +1200 OTB OTB Indianapolis Colts +2500 OTB OTB Arizona Cardinals +4000 OTB OTB Denver Broncos +1800 OTB OTB Chicago Bears +15000 OTB OTB Houston Texans +25000 OTB OTB

Despite the leg injury to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are still the Super Bowl favorites at +225 while their opponents in the AFC Championship Game have the second-best odds at +250.

The NFC and AFC Championship Games are set to kickoff on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

The Eagles will host the 49ers in Philadelphia while the Chiefs will host the Bengals in Kansas City.