Full Super Bowl 57 odds heading into AFC, NFC Championship round

The NFL Playoffs are in the Conference round. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

The 2023 NFL Playoff bracket is set for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

With the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles all emerging victorious, the final four in the NFL are set and the franchises’ odds are locked in for Conference championship week.

Are the No. 1 seeded Chiefs and Eagles the favorites or are the road teams in line to pull off an upset?

Take a look below to see who is favored to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Conference round

Team Week 1 WC Round Divisional Round
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +330 +300
Buffalo Bills +550 +400 +350
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +600 +450
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +600 +500
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +800 +800
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +1100 +800
New York Giants +13000 +5000 +2500
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +4000 +3500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +2500 OTB
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +2000 OTB
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +3000 OTB
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +3500 OTB
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +5000 OTB
Miami Dolphins +4000 +6000 OTB
Green Bay Packers +1000 OTB OTB
Detroit Lions +15000 OTB OTB
New England Patriots +5000 OTB OTB
Tennessee Titans +4000 OTB OTB
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 OTB OTB
Washington Commanders +7000 OTB OTB
Carolina Panthers +13000 OTB OTB
New York Jets +13000 OTB OTB
New Orleans Saints +4000 OTB OTB
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 OTB OTB
Cleveland Browns +5000 OTB OTB
Atlanta Falcons +20000 OTB OTB
Los Angeles Rams +1200 OTB OTB
Indianapolis Colts +2500 OTB OTB
Arizona Cardinals +4000 OTB OTB
Denver Broncos +1800 OTB OTB
Chicago Bears +15000 OTB OTB
Houston Texans +25000 OTB OTB

Despite the leg injury to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are still the Super Bowl favorites at +225 while their opponents in the AFC Championship Game have the second-best odds at +250.

The NFC and AFC Championship Games are set to kickoff on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

The Eagles will host the 49ers in Philadelphia while the Chiefs will host the Bengals in Kansas City.

