Australian Open live stream: How to watch men’s quarterfinals

The men’s Australian Open is already on to the quarterfinals. The matches will get underway at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, January 23 and run through Wednesday the 25th. Matches will air live on ESPN, and we’ll get replays of all four quarterfinals due to the time difference.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

There have been some upsets so far, with No. 1 Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Casper Ruud losing in the second round. The third- through fifth-seeded players all remain in the hunt, but the quarterfinals will bring an unseeded match that guarantees at least one unseeded player in the semifinals.

Below is a rundown of the quarterfinal schedule and odds. All remaining matches will take place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Men’s quarterfinals schedule and odds

No. 18 Karen Khachanov vs. No. 29 Sebastian Korda

When: Monday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET

Odds: Korda -140, Khachanov +115

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jiri Lehecka

When: Tuesday, January 24 at 4:30 a.m. ET

Odds: Tsitsipas -600, Lehecka +450

No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev

When: Wednesday, January 25 at TBD time

Odds: Djokovic -600, Rublev +425

Ben Shelton vs. Tommy Paul

When: Wednesday, January 25 at TBD time

Odds: Shelton +205, Paul -260