Australian Open 2023 live stream: How to watch women’s quarterfinals

Just eight players remain in the Australian Open women’s singles tournament as they advance to the quarterfinals on Monday, January 23. No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Ons Jabeur have already been eliminated, so No. 3 Jessica Pegula is the highest remaining seed.

The full slate will air on ESPN but if you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pegula is +300 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. She and Elena Rybakina have the same odds and trail Aryna Sabalenka who is the favorite at +210.

Below is a rundown of the quarterfinal schedule and odds. All matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko

When: Monday, January 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Rybakina -210, Ostapenko +170

No. 3 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 24 Victoria Azarenka

When: Tuesday, January 24 at 3 a.m. ET

Odds: Pegula -280, Azarenka +225

No. 30 Karolína Plíšková vs. Magda Linette

When: Wednesday, January 25 at TBD time

Odds: Plíšková -165, Linette +135

No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Donna Vekic

When: Wednesday, January 25 at TBD time

Odds: Sabalenka -425, Vekic +320