Australian Open 2023 live stream: How to watch women’s quarterfinals

The Australian Open heads into the quarterfinals. We break down who is playing in the women’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

Just eight players remain in the Australian Open women’s singles tournament as they advance to the quarterfinals on Monday, January 23. No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Ons Jabeur have already been eliminated, so No. 3 Jessica Pegula is the highest remaining seed.

The full slate will air on ESPN but if you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pegula is +300 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. She and Elena Rybakina have the same odds and trail Aryna Sabalenka who is the favorite at +210.

Below is a rundown of the quarterfinal schedule and odds. All matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko

When: Monday, January 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Odds: Rybakina -210, Ostapenko +170

No. 3 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 24 Victoria Azarenka

When: Tuesday, January 24 at 3 a.m. ET
Odds: Pegula -280, Azarenka +225

No. 30 Karolína Plíšková vs. Magda Linette

When: Wednesday, January 25 at TBD time
Odds: Plíšková -165, Linette +135

No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Donna Vekic

When: Wednesday, January 25 at TBD time
Odds: Sabalenka -425, Vekic +320

