Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, January 23

We have seven NBA games on tap for Monday, Jan. 23. That brings with it a full menu of NBA player props to consider. In this article, we’ll outline a trio of prop bets worth considering. Fade, follow, or neither, the following analysis aims to jumpstart your research process.

Jayson Tatum over 8.5 rebounds (-120)

This may seem like a tall task for the Boston superstar, but Tatum has been doing his best Wilt Chamberlain impression (in the rebound department, that is) in recent games. Tatum has grabbed 9+ boards in five straight. That includes a 19 rebound performance against the Golden State Warriors last time out. He could hit double-digits once again while facing the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Dejounte Murray over 21.5 points (-115)

Murray has been a scoring machine for the Atlanta Hawks lately. He has scored 22+ points in five straight games, and his lowest scoring output over that stretch was 26 points on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets. With that, Murray is averaging 28 points per game over that five game stretch, and now he’s taking part in a high-scoring battle against the Chicago Bulls.

Jalen Green under 24.5 points (-125)

Green is an up-and-coming player who has been asked to take on more of a scoring role with Kevin Porter Jr. sidelined. He scored 41 points last Wednesday against the Hornets, but that type of performance is more of an outlier than anything. Out of 45 games played this season, Green has scored 25+ points only 16 times. When Porter is out, Green has scored 25+ points in 2-of-5 games. Additionally, Green only scored 10 points a few days ago against the same Minnesota Timberwolves team he’ll see tonight. This number is too high.