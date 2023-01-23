NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 23

We have a robust seven game slate in the NBA, which brings about plenty options in DraftKings NBA DFS contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

KJ Martin, Houston Rockets, $5,000

Martin has looked good for the Rockets lately, averaging 30 fantasy points in his last four games. Kevin Porter Jr. is still sidelined for Houston, so Martin should continue to see plenty of looks for this young team. He posted 28 fantasy points against the Timberwolves on Saturday, and he’ll face this same Minnesota squad tonight.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs, $4,600

Sochan is another young player who has been heating up with 27+ fantasy points in three straight games. The playing time is starting to ascend, as he’s seeing around 29-32 minutes per contest lately. Sochan is a strong pick to achieve fantasy value as long as he’s getting that level of playing time. Devin Vassell is still sidelined for the Spurs, so those minutes should continue to trickle Sochan’s way.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons, $4,500

Duren has been a staple in this article throughout the season. The rookie center continues to produce while averaging 30 fantasy points over his last four games. Duren’s salary has been suppressed due to only scoring 4 fantasy points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 31, but that’s more of an outlier than anything. Expect Duren to come through with 25-30 fantasy points on Monday.