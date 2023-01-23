Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Kings on Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) travel to face the Sacramento Kings (26-19) on Monday, January 23, for their final regular-season matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center and will air on NBA TV. The Grizzlies will look to snap a two-game losing streak, with their latest loss coming by way of an undermanned Suns team. Sacramento should have their sights set on a statement win in order to erase the memory of their last loss to the 76ers, who were equally undermanned of star power on Saturday.

Danny Green (knee) remains out for the Grizzlies as he recovers from a torn ACL and LCL, with sights set on returning near the All-Star break. Chimezie Metu (leg) remains questionable for the Kings after leaving their last game early with a bone bruise.

The Grizzlies are a 1.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 247.

Grizzlies vs. Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +1.5 (-110)

Sacramento is 12-12-1 ATS this season but a much better 6-3-1 over their last 10 games. The Grizzlies are 8-14-1 ATS when playing on the road, and are 4-6 themselves through their last 10 contests. The Kings are also coming off a two-point loss to the 76ers in which they were without Joel Embiid and James Harden. Besting a tough Grizzlies team should help rid the memory of their underwhelming loss on Saturday, while also helping Sacramento keep pace with Memphis in the standings, who sit one spot above them at number two. Take the home underdogs with a chip on their shoulder in this one.

Over/Under: Under 247

The Kings have the league’s best scoring offense this season (120.0 PPG), but their matchups with the Grizzlies have resulted in some of their lower-scoring outputs. Sacramento has averaged 110.3 PPG when facing Memphis, likely due to the Grizzlies’ seventh-ranked defense that limits their opponents to 111.9 PPG. These two rosters match up very well against each other and should make the opposite work for every basket. The last two games for the Grizzlies have finished under, and when the Kings are at home the same goes for 14 of their 20 games. Look for each team’s defense to be at the forefront, setting up a lower scoring total.