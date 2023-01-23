LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Monday, Jan. 23

We enter a new week with seven games on the schedule for the NBA on Monday night. The Boston Celtics will be looking for their 10th straight win to stay on top of the Eastern Conference. The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a rare meaningful game this late in the season between the two franchises. Oh how the tides have turned in the NBA. We’re going to take a look at the injury report and update you on the latest news.

NBA Injury Report: Monday, Jan. 23

Bucks vs. Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — Probable

Khris Middleton (knee) — Probable

Serge Ibaka (personal) — Out

Both Giannis and Middleton are expected to be back in the lineup after missing this weekend’s loss to the Cavaliers. Milwaukee will be in a smash spot against the Pistons, but it’s a risky spot for Antetokounmpo and Middleton in fantasy. It’s hard to expect either player to be stretched if the game gets out of hand for Detroit. That could mean we look at the backup/depth on the Bucks for DFS.

Killian Hayes (shoulder) — Questionable

Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) — Out

Cory Joseph (knee) — Available

Celtics vs. Magic

Jayson Tatum (wrist) — Available

Marcus Smart (ankle) — Out

Robert Williams (knee) — Questionable

Malcolm Brogdon (personal) — Out

The Celtics were able to sneak past the Raptors over the weekend 106-104 without Tatum in the lineup. Both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart weren’t able to play the full game against Toronto. Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon stepped up off the bench and each scored over 20 points. Brogdon will be out against the Magic and Time Lord may be able to play. With Tatum back we can expect him to carry the offense again, but this game could get out of hand fast. If that’s the case, looking at Grant Williams again makes some sense. Payton Pritchard will have to play minutes with Smart and Brogdon both out.

Jonathan Isaac (conditioning) — Expected to play

RJ Hampton (illness) — Available

Hawks vs. Bulls

Bogdan Bogdanovic (rest) — Available

Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) — Questionable

Goran Dragic (illness) — Questionable

Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Rudy Gobert (groin) — Questionable

Taurean Prince (ankle) — Questionable

Bryn Forbes (illness) — Questionable

Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) — Questionable

Hornets vs. Jazz

LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) — Questionable

Cody Martin (knee) — Doubtful

Theo Maledon (G League) — Available

James Bouknight (G League) — Available

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

N/A

Grizzlies vs. Kings

Chimezie Metu (knee) — Questionable