 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Monday, Jan. 23

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Monday, Jan. 23 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By DKNation Staff
LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during their game at Spectrum Center on January 16, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.&nbsp; Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

We enter a new week with seven games on the schedule for the NBA on Monday night. The Boston Celtics will be looking for their 10th straight win to stay on top of the Eastern Conference. The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a rare meaningful game this late in the season between the two franchises. Oh how the tides have turned in the NBA. We’re going to take a look at the injury report and update you on the latest news.

NBA Injury Report: Monday, Jan. 23

Bucks vs. Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — Probable
Khris Middleton (knee) — Probable
Serge Ibaka (personal) — Out

Both Giannis and Middleton are expected to be back in the lineup after missing this weekend’s loss to the Cavaliers. Milwaukee will be in a smash spot against the Pistons, but it’s a risky spot for Antetokounmpo and Middleton in fantasy. It’s hard to expect either player to be stretched if the game gets out of hand for Detroit. That could mean we look at the backup/depth on the Bucks for DFS.

Killian Hayes (shoulder) — Questionable
Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) — Out
Cory Joseph (knee) — Available

Celtics vs. Magic

Jayson Tatum (wrist) — Available
Marcus Smart (ankle) — Out
Robert Williams (knee) — Questionable
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) — Out

The Celtics were able to sneak past the Raptors over the weekend 106-104 without Tatum in the lineup. Both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart weren’t able to play the full game against Toronto. Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon stepped up off the bench and each scored over 20 points. Brogdon will be out against the Magic and Time Lord may be able to play. With Tatum back we can expect him to carry the offense again, but this game could get out of hand fast. If that’s the case, looking at Grant Williams again makes some sense. Payton Pritchard will have to play minutes with Smart and Brogdon both out.

Jonathan Isaac (conditioning) — Expected to play
RJ Hampton (illness) — Available

Hawks vs. Bulls

Bogdan Bogdanovic (rest) — Available
Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) — Questionable

Goran Dragic (illness) — Questionable

Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Rudy Gobert (groin) — Questionable
Taurean Prince (ankle) — Questionable
Bryn Forbes (illness) — Questionable

Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) — Questionable

Hornets vs. Jazz

LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) — Questionable
Cody Martin (knee) — Doubtful
Theo Maledon (G League) — Available
James Bouknight (G League) — Available

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

N/A

Grizzlies vs. Kings

Chimezie Metu (knee) — Questionable

More From DraftKings Nation