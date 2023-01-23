LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Monday, Jan. 23

We enter a new week with seven games on the schedule for the NBA on Monday night. The Boston Celtics will be looking for their 10th straight win to stay on top of the Eastern Conference. The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a rare meaningful game this late in the season between the two franchises. Oh how the tides have turned in the NBA. We’re going to take a look at the injury report and update you on the latest news.
NBA Injury Report: Monday, Jan. 23
Bucks vs. Pistons
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — Probable
Khris Middleton (knee) — Probable
Serge Ibaka (personal) — Out
Both Giannis and Middleton are expected to be back in the lineup after missing this weekend’s loss to the Cavaliers. Milwaukee will be in a smash spot against the Pistons, but it’s a risky spot for Antetokounmpo and Middleton in fantasy. It’s hard to expect either player to be stretched if the game gets out of hand for Detroit. That could mean we look at the backup/depth on the Bucks for DFS.
Killian Hayes (shoulder) — Questionable
Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) — Out
Cory Joseph (knee) — Available
Celtics vs. Magic
Jayson Tatum (wrist) — Available
Marcus Smart (ankle) — Out
Robert Williams (knee) — Questionable
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) — Out
The Celtics were able to sneak past the Raptors over the weekend 106-104 without Tatum in the lineup. Both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart weren’t able to play the full game against Toronto. Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon stepped up off the bench and each scored over 20 points. Brogdon will be out against the Magic and Time Lord may be able to play. With Tatum back we can expect him to carry the offense again, but this game could get out of hand fast. If that’s the case, looking at Grant Williams again makes some sense. Payton Pritchard will have to play minutes with Smart and Brogdon both out.
Jonathan Isaac (conditioning) — Expected to play
RJ Hampton (illness) — Available
Hawks vs. Bulls
Bogdan Bogdanovic (rest) — Available
Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) — Questionable
Goran Dragic (illness) — Questionable
Timberwolves vs. Rockets
Rudy Gobert (groin) — Questionable
Taurean Prince (ankle) — Questionable
Bryn Forbes (illness) — Questionable
Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) — Questionable
Hornets vs. Jazz
LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) — Questionable
Cody Martin (knee) — Doubtful
Theo Maledon (G League) — Available
James Bouknight (G League) — Available
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
N/A
Grizzlies vs. Kings
Chimezie Metu (knee) — Questionable