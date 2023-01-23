Picks, predictions for Kansas vs. Baylor on Monday, January 23

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big XII) take on the No. 21 Baylor Bears (14-5, 4-3 Big XII) in a Big 12 matchup on Monday, January 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -2.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: Baylor -140, Kansas +120

Two of the best offenses in college basketball meet in this conference matchup. The Bears’ offense is ranked second in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, and the Jayhawks sit at No. 21 in the same category.

Baylor’s high-powered three-point shooters will go up against a Kansas defense that is allowing the highest percentage of perimeter shots in the conference, and with the Bears’ ninth-ranked offensive rebounding to back those up, the Jayhawks defense may find themselves struggling.

Kansas has lost their last two games against TCU and Kansas State. Baylor is the fourth ranked team in a row on the Jayhawks’ schedule this month. The Bears are fresh off a two-point win over Oklahoma.

The Pick: Over 149.5

As two high-powered offenses go head-to-head, we can expect a fast-paced game with plenty of scoring opportunities for each team as they attempt to get a big win under their belts as we approach February. This should be a shootout, so go ahead and take the over.