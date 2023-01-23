Picks, predictions for Duke vs. Virginia Tech on Monday, January 23

The Duke Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3 ACC) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-8, 1-7 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Monday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds

Spread: Virginia Tech -2

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Va. Tech -130, Duke +110

The Blue Devils remained undefeated at Cameron Indoor with a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami in their latest game, while Virginia Tech’s losing streak continued with a heartbreaking one-point loss against Clemson. Duke guard Jeremy Roach returned to the court after missing time with an injury and added 14 points off the bench.

The Hokies find themselves on a seven-game losing streak as they prepare to host the Blue Devils. Despite their misfortunes, they rank in the top 60 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency at KenPom. Led by Sean Pedulla and Grant Basile, the Hokies are averaging 72.6 points per game, compared to Duke’s 72.

The Pick: Va. Tech -2

The Hokies are coming home. They need this win — it truly cannot be understated just how much they need this win. They went head-to-head with a ranked Clemson on the road and finished within one point, and this Duke team might just finally be their chance to pull themselves out of this losing skid. I’m taking the Hokies to cover.