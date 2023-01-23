Picks, predictions for New Mexico vs. Nevada on Monday, January 23

The New Mexico Lobos (18-2, 5-2 MWC) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (15-5, 5-2 MWC) face off in a Mountain West matchup on Monday, January 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

New Mexico vs. Nevada odds

Spread: Nevada -2

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: Nevada -130, UNM +110

New Mexico Lobos are fresh off a win over Boise State in overtime, while Nevada comes in off a loss to Boise State earlier this week. The Lobos have won four straight as they approach the top of the Mountain West rankings. Their scoring offense ranks 16th, with 81.9 points per game, ranking 40th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom.

The Wolf Pack is undefeated at home this season and has allowed just 65.3 points per game to opponents. They are also hot on the heels of San Diego State for the top spot in the Mountain West, though they took a hit after losing two of their last three games.

The Pick: Nevada -2

With a home advantage that has not failed them yet this season, the Wolf Pack should be able to pull out a close one over the Lobos on Monday.