NFL playoff odds: How Conference round odds have moved overnight

The field is set for Championship weekend. The AFC Championship Game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s conference championship. The NFC Championship Game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers in a matchup of the top two teams in the conference.

Both games will take place on Sunday, January 29th. 49ers-Eagles kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Fox and Bengals-Chiefs kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Here’s our full list of opening and current odds for the Championship round over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Chiefs

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -145, Bengals +125

Current point spread: Chiefs -1

Current point total: 47.5

Current moneyline: Chiefs -115, Bengals -105

The line moved almost immediately due to the uncertainty around Patrick Mahomes’ status. He suffered what has been described as a high ankle sprain and was hobbled much of the game. He played the entire second half and has said he’ll play this coming weekend, but a high ankle sprain is a tough one. It robs him of some of his mobility and will likely impact his accuracy as well.

49ers vs. Eagles

Opening point spread: Eagles -1.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -120, 49ers +100

Current point spread: Eagles -2.5

Current point total: 45.5

Current moneyline: Eagles -140, 49ers +120

The Eagles looked more impressive in the Divisional Round, thumping the Giants 38-7 as Jalen Hurts looked like his old self. The 49ers had to grind out a 19-12 win against the Cowboys. The Cowboys were always going to be a much tougher opponent for the 49ers than the Giants were for the Eagles, but Hurts’ clear return to health is huge. Prior to his injury, the Eagles were the best team in football.