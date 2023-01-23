 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

The field is set for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By DKNation Staff
Jon Rahm speaks to members of the media in a conference after winning The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The best golfers in the world take their talents from the desert to the beach this weekend, as the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open returns to Torrey Pines, perhaps the best municipal golf course in the world, in San Diego, California.

Jon Rahm opens as the heavy favorite, with a price of +450 that’s reminiscent of Tiger Woods in his prime. Rahm took down the American Express on Sunday, firing a -27 over 72 holes in Palm Springs to win his first event of the 2023 season. His odds this week are some of the lowest you’ll ever see in a full-field PGA TOUR event, but the No. 1 player in the world will still draw of action on a course that favors accuracy over length.

Last year Luke List held off Will Zalatoris in a playoff to take home the victory at -15, and the pith-helmet worthy rough and cement-like greens will keep the scores much closer to normal than most of the Hawaiian and desert golf we’ve seen so far in 2023.

Woods famously won the US Open on a broken leg here in 2008, and there’s even a plaque on the 18th fairway commemorating one of the more amazing putts in golf history to force an 18-hole playoff with Rocco Mediate.

Here are the complete opening odds to win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Jon Rahm +450
Xander Schauffele +1200
Tony Finau +1200
Justin Thomas +1400
Collin Morikawa +1400
Will Zalatoris +1600
Sungjae Im +1800
Taylor Montgomery +2500
Max Homa +2500
Jason Day +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Si Woo Kim +3500
Maverick McNealy +4500
Sahith Theegala +5000
Keegan Bradley +5500
Justin Rose +5500
Cam Davis +5500
Adam Hadwin +6000
Wyndham Clark +6500
Taylor Pendrith +6500
Harris English +7000
Rickie Fowler +7500
J.J. Spaun +7500
Will Gordon +8000
Thomas Detry +8000
Luke List +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Sebastian Munoz +9000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
Emiliano Grillo +9000
Dean Burmester +9000
Davis Riley +9000
Scott Stallings +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Brendan Steele +10000
Trey Mullinax +11000
Ryan Palmer +11000
Davis Thompson +11000
Taylor Moore +13000
Nick Hardy +13000
Lee Hodges +13000
Hayden Buckley +13000
Byeong Hun An +13000
Ben Griffin +13000
Beau Hossler +13000
Aaron Rai +13000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
S.H. Kim +15000
Robby Shelton +15000
Justin Suh +15000
Cameron Champ +15000
Callum Tarren +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Matthew NeSmith +18000
Lanto Griffin +18000
Carl Yuan +18000
Ben Taylor +18000
Patton Kizzire +20000
Jhonattan Vegas +20000
Doug Ghim +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
MJ Daffue +25000
Martin Laird +25000
Kevin Yu +25000
Kevin Streelman +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000
Harry Higgs +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Dylan Frittelli +25000
Danny Lee +25000
Austin Eckroat +25000
Adam Long +25000
Aaron Baddeley +25000
Scott Piercy +30000
Sam Ryder +30000
Michael Thompson +30000
Matti Schmid +30000
Justin Lower +30000
John Huh +30000
Henrik Norlander +30000
Harry Hall +30000
David Lingmerth +30000
Cameron Percy +30000
Ben Martin +30000
Austin Smotherman +30000
Adam Schenk +30000
Zecheng Dou +35000
Ryan Armour +35000
Doc Redman +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Zac Blair +40000
Tyson Alexander +40000
Tyler Duncan +40000
Sean O'Hair +40000
Satoshi Kodaira +40000
Michael Kim +40000
James Hahn +40000
Eric Cole +40000
Dylan Wu +40000
Cole Hammer +40000
Brice Garnett +40000
Austin Cook +40000
Augusto Nunez +40000
Taiga Semikawa +50000
Rory Sabbatini +50000
Robert Streb +50000
Peter Malnati +50000
Paul Haley II +50000
Michael Gligic +50000
Keita Nakajima +50000
Harrison Endycott +50000
Erik Barnes +50000
S.Y. Noh +50000
William McGirt +60000
Vincent Norrman +60000
Sam Stevens +60000
Nico Echavarria +60000
Michael Block +60000
Kevin Tway +60000
Kelly Kraft +60000
J.B. Holmes +60000
Hank Lebioda +60000
Camilo Villegas +60000
Brian Stuard +60000
Philip Knowles +80000
Patrick Welch +80000
Kevin Roy +80000
Jonathan Byrd +80000
Cody Gribble +80000
Joey Vrzich +80000
Trevor Cone +100000
Tano Goya +100000
Scott Harrington +100000
Kyle Westmoreland +100000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Jim Herman +100000
Brent Grant +100000
Brandon Matthews +100000
Bill Haas +100000
Anders Albertson +100000
Trevor Werbylo +150000
Ryan Brehm +150000
Nick Watney +150000
Kyle Stanley +150000
Jason Dufner +150000
Carson Young +150000
Richy Werenski +200000
Martin Trainer +200000
Michael Herrera +200000
Ben Crane +250000
Arjun Atwal +250000

More From DraftKings Nation