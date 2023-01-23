Opening odds for 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

The best golfers in the world take their talents from the desert to the beach this weekend, as the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open returns to Torrey Pines, perhaps the best municipal golf course in the world, in San Diego, California.

Jon Rahm opens as the heavy favorite, with a price of +450 that’s reminiscent of Tiger Woods in his prime. Rahm took down the American Express on Sunday, firing a -27 over 72 holes in Palm Springs to win his first event of the 2023 season. His odds this week are some of the lowest you’ll ever see in a full-field PGA TOUR event, but the No. 1 player in the world will still draw of action on a course that favors accuracy over length.

Last year Luke List held off Will Zalatoris in a playoff to take home the victory at -15, and the pith-helmet worthy rough and cement-like greens will keep the scores much closer to normal than most of the Hawaiian and desert golf we’ve seen so far in 2023.

Woods famously won the US Open on a broken leg here in 2008, and there’s even a plaque on the 18th fairway commemorating one of the more amazing putts in golf history to force an 18-hole playoff with Rocco Mediate.

Here are the complete opening odds to win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open from DraftKings Sportsbook: