Opening odds for 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

The best golfers in the world take their talents from the desert to the beach this weekend, as the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open returns to Torrey Pines, perhaps the best municipal golf course in the world, in San Diego, California.
Jon Rahm opens as the heavy favorite, with a price of +450 that’s reminiscent of Tiger Woods in his prime. Rahm took down the American Express on Sunday, firing a -27 over 72 holes in Palm Springs to win his first event of the 2023 season. His odds this week are some of the lowest you’ll ever see in a full-field PGA TOUR event, but the No. 1 player in the world will still draw of action on a course that favors accuracy over length.
Last year Luke List held off Will Zalatoris in a playoff to take home the victory at -15, and the pith-helmet worthy rough and cement-like greens will keep the scores much closer to normal than most of the Hawaiian and desert golf we’ve seen so far in 2023.
Woods famously won the US Open on a broken leg here in 2008, and there’s even a plaque on the 18th fairway commemorating one of the more amazing putts in golf history to force an 18-hole playoff with Rocco Mediate.
Here are the complete opening odds to win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Jon Rahm
|+450
|Xander Schauffele
|+1200
|Tony Finau
|+1200
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|Collin Morikawa
|+1400
|Will Zalatoris
|+1600
|Sungjae Im
|+1800
|Taylor Montgomery
|+2500
|Max Homa
|+2500
|Jason Day
|+2500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3000
|Si Woo Kim
|+3500
|Maverick McNealy
|+4500
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|Keegan Bradley
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+5500
|Cam Davis
|+5500
|Adam Hadwin
|+6000
|Wyndham Clark
|+6500
|Taylor Pendrith
|+6500
|Harris English
|+7000
|Rickie Fowler
|+7500
|J.J. Spaun
|+7500
|Will Gordon
|+8000
|Thomas Detry
|+8000
|Luke List
|+8000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+8000
|Alex Smalley
|+8000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+9000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+9000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+9000
|Dean Burmester
|+9000
|Davis Riley
|+9000
|Scott Stallings
|+10000
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|Brendan Steele
|+10000
|Trey Mullinax
|+11000
|Ryan Palmer
|+11000
|Davis Thompson
|+11000
|Taylor Moore
|+13000
|Nick Hardy
|+13000
|Lee Hodges
|+13000
|Hayden Buckley
|+13000
|Byeong Hun An
|+13000
|Ben Griffin
|+13000
|Beau Hossler
|+13000
|Aaron Rai
|+13000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+15000
|S.H. Kim
|+15000
|Robby Shelton
|+15000
|Justin Suh
|+15000
|Cameron Champ
|+15000
|Callum Tarren
|+15000
|Adam Svensson
|+15000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+18000
|Lanto Griffin
|+18000
|Carl Yuan
|+18000
|Ben Taylor
|+18000
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+20000
|Doug Ghim
|+20000
|Charley Hoffman
|+20000
|MJ Daffue
|+25000
|Martin Laird
|+25000
|Kevin Yu
|+25000
|Kevin Streelman
|+25000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+25000
|Harry Higgs
|+25000
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+25000
|Danny Lee
|+25000
|Austin Eckroat
|+25000
|Adam Long
|+25000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+25000
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|Michael Thompson
|+30000
|Matti Schmid
|+30000
|Justin Lower
|+30000
|John Huh
|+30000
|Henrik Norlander
|+30000
|Harry Hall
|+30000
|David Lingmerth
|+30000
|Cameron Percy
|+30000
|Ben Martin
|+30000
|Austin Smotherman
|+30000
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|Zecheng Dou
|+35000
|Ryan Armour
|+35000
|Doc Redman
|+35000
|Andrew Novak
|+35000
|Zac Blair
|+40000
|Tyson Alexander
|+40000
|Tyler Duncan
|+40000
|Sean O'Hair
|+40000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+40000
|Michael Kim
|+40000
|James Hahn
|+40000
|Eric Cole
|+40000
|Dylan Wu
|+40000
|Cole Hammer
|+40000
|Brice Garnett
|+40000
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|Augusto Nunez
|+40000
|Taiga Semikawa
|+50000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+50000
|Robert Streb
|+50000
|Peter Malnati
|+50000
|Paul Haley II
|+50000
|Michael Gligic
|+50000
|Keita Nakajima
|+50000
|Harrison Endycott
|+50000
|Erik Barnes
|+50000
|S.Y. Noh
|+50000
|William McGirt
|+60000
|Vincent Norrman
|+60000
|Sam Stevens
|+60000
|Nico Echavarria
|+60000
|Michael Block
|+60000
|Kevin Tway
|+60000
|Kelly Kraft
|+60000
|J.B. Holmes
|+60000
|Hank Lebioda
|+60000
|Camilo Villegas
|+60000
|Brian Stuard
|+60000
|Philip Knowles
|+80000
|Patrick Welch
|+80000
|Kevin Roy
|+80000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+80000
|Cody Gribble
|+80000
|Joey Vrzich
|+80000
|Trevor Cone
|+100000
|Tano Goya
|+100000
|Scott Harrington
|+100000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+100000
|Jimmy Walker
|+100000
|Jim Herman
|+100000
|Brent Grant
|+100000
|Brandon Matthews
|+100000
|Bill Haas
|+100000
|Anders Albertson
|+100000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+150000
|Ryan Brehm
|+150000
|Nick Watney
|+150000
|Kyle Stanley
|+150000
|Jason Dufner
|+150000
|Carson Young
|+150000
|Richy Werenski
|+200000
|Martin Trainer
|+200000
|Michael Herrera
|+200000
|Ben Crane
|+250000
|Arjun Atwal
|+250000