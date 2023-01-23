2023 NFL Draft order: Divisional round settles four more picks in the first round

With the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs wrapped up, four more teams have secured their spots in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars will get the 25th pick in the draft, followed by the New York Giants at 26, the Dallas Cowboys at 27, and the Buffalo Bills at 28. None of the four losing Divisional round teams have traded their first round picks for 2023.

After teams lose in each round of the playoffs, their draft order is determined by their regular season record in the next four spots available. Here’s the draft order for the top 28 teams in the 2023 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. Teams in italics are still alive in the playoffs and thus their first round position is not settled.