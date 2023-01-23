 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft order: Divisional round settles four more picks in the first round

The Bears hold the No. 1 pick and we can now add the Cowboys, Giants, Jaguars, and Bills to the first round draft order.

grace.mcdermott
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs wrapped up, four more teams have secured their spots in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars will get the 25th pick in the draft, followed by the New York Giants at 26, the Dallas Cowboys at 27, and the Buffalo Bills at 28. None of the four losing Divisional round teams have traded their first round picks for 2023.

After teams lose in each round of the playoffs, their draft order is determined by their regular season record in the next four spots available. Here’s the draft order for the top 28 teams in the 2023 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. Teams in italics are still alive in the playoffs and thus their first round position is not settled.

  1. Chicago Bears, 3-14, .571
  2. Houston Texans, 3-13-1, .481
  3. Arizona Cardinals, 4-13, .529
  4. Indianapolis Colts, 4-12-1, .512
  5. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 5-12, .481
  6. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 5-12, .517
  7. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-11, .474
  8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10, .467
  9. Carolina Panthers, 7-10, .474
  10. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 7-10, .507
  11. Tennessee Titans, 7-10, .509
  12. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 7-10, .524
  13. New York Jets, 7-10, .538
  14. New England Patriots, 8-9, .502
  15. Green Bay Packers, 8-9, .524
  16. Washington Commanders, 8-8-1, .536
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-8, .519
  18. Detroit Lions, 9-8, .535
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-9, .503
  20. Seattle Seahawks, 9-8, .462
  21. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 9-8 .537
  22. Los Angeles Chargers, 10-8, .443
  23. Baltimore Ravens, 10-7, .509
  24. Minnesota Vikings, 13-4, .474
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-8, .467
  26. New York Giants, 9-7-1, .526
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5, .507
  28. Buffalo Bills, 13-3, .503
  29. Cincinnati Bengals, 12-4, .524
  30. San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 13-4, .417
  31. Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, .453
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 14-3, .474

