Ranking the remaining NFL playoff teams

The Divisional round has wrapped up and only four teams remain in contention for the Super Bowl. As we head toward conference championship weekend, we’re ranking the four teams playing on Sunday, January 29

The Eagles have had themselves a year, and as Jalen Hurts returned to face a Giants team in the Divisional round, Philadelphia proved that they were ready for playoff levels of competition on both sides of the ball. That 38-7 blowout was by far the biggest win of the weekend, and two of their three losses this season occurred while Hurts was out with an injury. Two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard running back paired with one of the best defenses in the country spell danger for any team going up against Philly in the coming weeks.

The Bengals are hitting a perfect stride as they continue into the playoffs, with Joe Burrow playing at peak form. A 27-10 win on the road over the Bills showed just how good this team is and just how many weapons they have on their offense. Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards, four receivers had four or more targets, and on the other side of the ball, the Cincinnati defense completely suffocated the Bills’ rushing game.

This might be lower than expected for the AFC’s top seed, but as Patrick Mahomes deals with a high ankle sprain heading into a game against a quarterback who he has never beaten, it’s also realistic. The Chiefs have been good enough on defense this year, but they rely heavily on their powerful, high-scoring offense to get those wins in, and if Mahomes is limited in any way in this game, Kansas City may struggle to find their footing this deep into January.

The Niners pulled off a fairly ugly win over the Cowboys in the Divisional round, and while their defense continued to shine with two interceptions and just 12 points allowed, their offense has some clear gaps to fill. Brock Purdy has far exceeded expectations up to this point in the season, but the 49ers’ offense found the end zone just once on Sunday against a tough Dallas defense.