Who was the last American man and woman to win the Australian Open?

As the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open begin, four American players remain — No. 3 Jessica Pegula on the women’s side, and No. 9 Sebastian Korda along with unranked Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul on the men’s side.

We take a look at the last time an American man and woman won the first Grand Slam of the annual tennis calendar.

Men’s singles

Rafael Nadal (Spain), Novak Djokovic (Serbia), and Roger Federer (Switzerland) have dominated the sport for the past two decades, combining to win 17 of the last 20 Australian Opens between the three of them. The last American man to win in Melbourne was Andre Agassi, who took home the victory in 2003, 2001, 2000, and 1995. 2003 was also the last time an American man was in the finals.

Pete Sampras also won in 1997.

Women’s singles

American women have been far more successful in Melbourne than American men, appearing in 11 of the last 20 finals, including two American vs. American finals in that time, and winning eight Australian Opens in the last two decades.

Serena Williams holds most of those titles, but the most recent American woman to win was 21-year-old Sofia Kenin in 2020, beating Coco Gauff and Ash Barty on her way to the top.