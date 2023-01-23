Who was the last unseeded man and unseeded woman to win the Australian Open?

As we head into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, just two unseeded women (Magda Linnette and Donna Vekic) and three unseeded men (Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Jiri Lehecka) remain. We take a look at the last time an unseeded player won the men’s and women’s singles tournaments at the Australian Open.

Men’s singles

It has been nearly half a century since the last time an unseeded man won the Australian Open. Australian Mark Edmondson took home the championship in 1976, beating top-seeded Ken Rosewall and defending champion John Newcombe in the semifinals and finals to win it all.

Women’s singles

Just two unseeded women have won the Open. Most recently, it was the biggest name in tennis — Serena Williams entered unseeded in 2007 after taking a hiatus for health issues and swept her way through the tournament, beating Maria Sharapova for the top spot in the finals.

In 1978, Australian Chris O’Neil came in unseeded and beat American Betsy Nagelsen in the finals. Just 21 years old at the time, she became the first unseeded woman to win the Aussie Open.