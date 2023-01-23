John Cena wants you to see him as the WWE 2K23 cover star, releases on March 17th

16-time WWE world champion can now add the WWE 2K cover to his long list of accolades. The next iteration of the long-standing video game franchise, WWE 2K23, will be released on March 17 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One. If you pre-order one of the deluxe editions, you can access the game three days earlier on March 14th.

To celebrate Cena’s 20th anniversary, the game will have three different covers of the superstar. Building on the improvements shown in WWE 2K22, 2K23 is looking to offer many things gamers will be happy about. For starters, Showcase mode will chronicle John Cena’s career with narration for the Doctor of Thuganomics. WarGames (William Regal voice) mode will be introduced for the first time. The mode will allow three versus three and four versus four matches, either in single-player or multiplayer.

MyFaction will now have online functionality. MyGM will have more GMs and show choices. Watch the game trailer below and take a look at what the different modes offer.

If you pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, get the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes:

Bad Bunny playable character

Ruby tier Bad Bunny MyFaction card

The Deluxe Edition will cost $99.99 and includes the standard edition plus the following extras:

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Season Pass for five post-launch DLC packs

MyRise Mega-Boost and SuperCharger

Ruby John Cena MyFaction Evo Card

Gold Edge MyFaction Card

Emerald Bianca Belair MyFaction Card

Gold Asuka MyFaction Card

Three Basic Premium Launch My Faction Card Packs

Three days early access (March 14 launch)

The Icon Edition costs $119.99 and has art by original cover art by artist Rob Schamberger. You’ll get everything in the previous version and the following.