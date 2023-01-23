NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Kings vs. Grizzlies

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Kings-Grizzlies. The odds as of 12:00 p.m. ET are +525, subject to change.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

INJURY REPORT

Memphis Grizzlies

No notable injuries

Sacramento Kings

No notable injuries

Domantas Sabonis Over 6.5 Assists

Everyone talks about Nikola Jokic’s playmaking abilities — and rightfully so — but Sabonis has been distributing at a similar level over the last few weeks.

The versatile seven-footer has racked up seven-plus dimes in each of his last nine contests. Tonight, he’ll be dealing with a tough matchup in Steven Adams, which is even more of a reason for him to get his teammates involved instead of looking for his own shot.

As long as Sabonis continues to rack up assists at an elite level, we’ll keep rolling with him in our Same Game Parlays.

Desmond Bane Over 19.5 Points

Desmond Bane takes the floor with a purpose every game, and that purpose is to score the basketball.

He’s done a pretty great job at it over the last few weeks too, surpassing 20 points in four of his last five contests. While he did go 0-6 from beyond the arc in his last game, he still managed to score 24.

The Grizzlies and Kings rank near the top of the league in pace, which means we’re likely looking at a free-flowing game and a LOT of shots for the stars. Bane meets that qualification as Memphis’ No. 2 option, so we expect him to stay hot.

De’Aaron Fox Over 22.5 Points

Speaking of players who are scoring at a high level, Fox is in the midst of a fantastic season.

The 25-year-old guard is averaging 24.2 points on the year, and he has racked up 23-plus in nine of his last 10 games. This leg also goes hand-in-hand with Sabonis’ assists, as the two connect quite frequently.

As long as Fox continues to see a high usage rate — 28% or higher in three straight contests — he should have little trouble hitting this over.

Under 251.5 Points

Yes, we know. The Kings boast the best offense in the league.

So, why take an under on the game total? Well, we’re just being realistic.

Combing for 252 points in an NBA game is ridiculously difficult. If Memphis or Sacramento run into a five-minute cold streak, that could all but kill any chance of hitting the over. Both the Grizzlies and Kings have failed to hit this number in two of their last three respective contests, and we expect that to be the case again tonight.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 Knicks-Bucks Win (+) 147.50 Jazz-Cavs Loss -50 Bucks-Hawks Loss -50 Lakers-Mavs Loss -50 Jaguars-Chargers Win (+) 150 Lakers-Kings Loss -50 Celtics-Warriors Win (+) 170 Bills-Bengals Loss -50 -> Total +/- $167.50 -> Current Record 3-6

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.