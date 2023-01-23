Report: Lakers set to acquire PF Rui Hachimura from Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks to acquire Washington Wizards PF Rui Hachimura, per Shams Charania. The Lakers are sending G Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Hachimura, per Shams.

Nunn, 27 has appeared in 39 games for the Lakers this season and is on an expiring contract, a player option worth $5.25 million this season. The former Miami Heat guard was an all-rookie back in 2019-20 but has since fallen off in the NBA. He’ll have a chance to regain some form coming off the bench for a rebuilding Washington team.

Hachimura, 24, is in the final year of his rookie deal on a team option worth $6.2 million. He has played in just 30 games this season for the Wizards, averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest. Drafted in the same class as Nunn, Hachimura was also all-rookie back in 2019-20.

Hachimura gives the Lakers more depth in the front court with the status of Anthony Davis somewhat up in the air. AD is set to return to the lineup soon, perhaps as early as this weekend. If AD runs into any more injury issues, having Hachimura as another big alongside LeBron James would go a long way for Los Angeles getting back into the playoff hunt in the Western Conference.

This was one of the only options for the Lakers in the trade market. Unless the team wants to give up future picks or find someone to take Russell Westbrook, this is what the Lakers were given in terms of options. Hachimura has upside the rest of the season and is young enough where the Lakers can consider bringing him back if he shows growth. The Wizards really didn’t have a place for Hachimura with Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija all on the wing and in the front court.