Nebraska-Northwestern moved to Wednesday after COVID issues

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats rescheduled their game to Wednesday, January 24 after a COVID issue in the Northwestern program. They had to postpone two of last week’s games, causing their matchup against Big Ten opponent Nebraska to move from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Tip-off remains scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET in Lincoln. Northwestern’s game against Wisconsin was postponed until Monday, January 23, causing the schedule to adjust to give the Wildcats a rest day.

Both teams currently sit in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings. Northwestern’s latest game before the COVID issue was a loss to Michigan, while Nebraska has lost four of their last six games, most recently against Penn State.