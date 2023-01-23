Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 23 & 24

The quarterfinals have arrived in Melbourne!

In today’s article, I’m going to break down two bets I see the most value in for Monday and Tuesday’s action on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elena Rybakina vs. Jelena Ostapenko

Elena Rybakina -2.5

For what it’s worth, I didn’t expect Rybakina to beat Iga Swiatek in the last round. So, when she did pull off the upset in straight sets, it sent a strong message to the rest of the field.

Through four rounds in Melbourne, Rybakina has dropped just one set. Ostapenko is also in great form, but we’re really starting to see shades of the player who dominated en route to winning the 2022 Wimbledon title. If that’s who shows up in the quarters, Ostapenko will have a hard time keeping pace.

There’s still a lot of tennis left to be played in this tournament, but Rybakina (+300 as of Monday afternoon) is as good a bet as anyone left to win it all. Ostapenko has a career 2-0 head-to-head advantage over Rybakina entering this matchup, but I expect the 23-year-old to break that winless streak.

Novak Djokovic vs. Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic -5.5

