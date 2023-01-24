Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, January 24

The NBA has a decent sized slate on Tuesday night. TNT will be nationally broadcasting two games. Those games are the Boston Celtics at Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Below we take a look at the best player props for the Tuesday slate.

Julius Randle over 24.5 Points (-125)

Randle has been inconsistent all season. He’s had some struggles going over this total in just one of their last four games. However, I expect him to break out of his slump tonight. He is facing the Cavaliers, who allow almost 23 points to power forwards on average and Randle is one of the best power forwards in the NBA. I expect him to get hot from three and do everything he can to will his team to victory. Look for 27+ from Randle tonight.

Dwight Powell over 13.5 Points + Rebounds (-115)

Powell has been up and down all season, but the Wizards have struggled against centers. However, Christian Wood is out, which is giving Powell way more minutes than before. In the Cavs only matchup with the Wizards this season, Powell went for 21 points and rebounds. I expect him to have a great game tonight against Washington.

Bismack Biyombo over 7.5 Rebounds (-115)

The Charlotte Hornets allow the most rebounds to centers in the NBA. Biyombo had 16 rebounds two games ago when actually given starter minutes. With Deandre Ayton out again tonight, Biyombo should be starting. As long as he can stay out of foul trouble, I would expect 20+ minutes and 8+ rebounds from Biyombo.