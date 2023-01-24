NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 24

Seven games are on DraftKings’ Tuesday night DFS slate, so there will be plenty of valuable pieces as you look to fill out a lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Marcus Morris Sr., Clippers, $4,700

The Los Angeles Clippers forward has seen his numbers dip recently, and his DFS price has done the same. Eventually that decrease makes him a value play, and Marcus Morris Sr. could be a productive option on Tuesday night. He will get a matchup with a Los Angeles Lakers defense that ranks 26th in points per game (118). Morris shot the ball just seven times in his last game, which is a season low. Look for him to put up more attempts and add some value to your lineup on Tuesday night.

Patrick Williams, Bulls, $4,700

The Chicago Bulls forward has been trending in the right direction and is coming off his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. He hit double-digit points in eight of 10 games since the start of 2023 and while upside is limited, if you need a guy who will not put up a dud, you could do worse than Williams here.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets, $4,600

The Denver Nuggets shooting guard is fairly consistent in what he can do with a high floor but a low ceiling. He scored between nine and 16 points in his last 11 games, but there’s a chance he can put up stronger numbers than usual. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will face a New Orleans Pelicans defense that forces teams into shooting 3-pointers as they allow the sixth-most shots from long range per game (36.1), and Pope is shooting a career high 46.8% from deep this season.