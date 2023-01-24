 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nikola Jokic, LeBron James headline NBA injury report on Tuesday, Jan. 24

By Chinmay Vaidya
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on January 18, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The NBA injury report is always a terrifying journey night in and night out. Tuesday night is no different with plenty of big names popping up on the list. Most notably is LeBron James and Nikola Jokic for the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. We’re going to update you on their status for Tuesday as well the rest of the NBA teams in action.

NBA Injury Report: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Bulls vs. Pacers

Goran Dragic (illness) — Out

Andrew Nembhard (illness) — Questionable
Trevelin Queen (callup) — Questionable

Celtics vs. Heat

Marcus Smart (ankle) — Questionable
Robert Williams (injury management) — Expected to play
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) — Questionable

Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Donovan Mitchell (groin) — Probable

Immanuel Quickley (knee) — Questionable

Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Nikola Jokic (hamstring) — Questionable
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) — Questionable
Bones Hyland (finger) — Questionable
Peyton Watson (adductor) — Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe) — Doubtful
Naji Marshall (toe) — Questionable

Wizards vs. Mavericks

N/A

Hornets vs. Suns

LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) — Questionable
Cody Martin (knee) — Questionable

Deandre Ayton (illness) — Out
Landry Shamet (foot) — Out

Clippers vs. Lakers

Luke Kennard (calf) — Out
Moses Brown (sent down) — Out

LeBron James (ankle) — Questionable
Rui Hachimura (trade) — Out

