Nikola Jokic, LeBron James headline NBA injury report on Tuesday, Jan. 24

The NBA injury report is always a terrifying journey night in and night out. Tuesday night is no different with plenty of big names popping up on the list. Most notably is LeBron James and Nikola Jokic for the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. We’re going to update you on their status for Tuesday as well the rest of the NBA teams in action.
NBA Injury Report: Tuesday, Jan. 24
Bulls vs. Pacers
Goran Dragic (illness) — Out
Andrew Nembhard (illness) — Questionable
Trevelin Queen (callup) — Questionable
Celtics vs. Heat
Marcus Smart (ankle) — Questionable
Robert Williams (injury management) — Expected to play
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) — Questionable
Cavaliers vs. Knicks
Donovan Mitchell (groin) — Probable
Immanuel Quickley (knee) — Questionable
Nuggets vs. Pelicans
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) — Questionable
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) — Questionable
Bones Hyland (finger) — Questionable
Peyton Watson (adductor) — Questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe) — Doubtful
Naji Marshall (toe) — Questionable
Wizards vs. Mavericks
N/A
Hornets vs. Suns
LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) — Questionable
Cody Martin (knee) — Questionable
Deandre Ayton (illness) — Out
Landry Shamet (foot) — Out
Clippers vs. Lakers
Luke Kennard (calf) — Out
Moses Brown (sent down) — Out
LeBron James (ankle) — Questionable
Rui Hachimura (trade) — Out