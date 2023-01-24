Nikola Jokic, LeBron James headline NBA injury report on Tuesday, Jan. 24

The NBA injury report is always a terrifying journey night in and night out. Tuesday night is no different with plenty of big names popping up on the list. Most notably is LeBron James and Nikola Jokic for the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. We’re going to update you on their status for Tuesday as well the rest of the NBA teams in action.

NBA Injury Report: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Bulls vs. Pacers

Goran Dragic (illness) — Out

Andrew Nembhard (illness) — Questionable

Trevelin Queen (callup) — Questionable

Celtics vs. Heat

Marcus Smart (ankle) — Questionable

Robert Williams (injury management) — Expected to play

Malcolm Brogdon (personal) — Questionable

Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Donovan Mitchell (groin) — Probable

Immanuel Quickley (knee) — Questionable

Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Nikola Jokic (hamstring) — Questionable

Michael Porter Jr. (personal) — Questionable

Bones Hyland (finger) — Questionable

Peyton Watson (adductor) — Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe) — Doubtful

Naji Marshall (toe) — Questionable

Wizards vs. Mavericks

N/A

Hornets vs. Suns

LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) — Questionable

Cody Martin (knee) — Questionable

Deandre Ayton (illness) — Out

Landry Shamet (foot) — Out

Clippers vs. Lakers

Luke Kennard (calf) — Out

Moses Brown (sent down) — Out

LeBron James (ankle) — Questionable

Rui Hachimura (trade) — Out