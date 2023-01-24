 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Heat on Tuesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

BenHall1
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket while Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will travel south to take on the Miami Heat Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami and will air on TNT.

Boston has a ton of injuries to look for. Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon are all game-time decisions. Smart is dealing with an ankle injury, while Williams is still fully recovering from the knee injury he suffered las season. Brogdon is dealing with a personal issue. There are no notable injuries for the Heat.

The Heat are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 217.5. Miami is -142 on the moneyline while the Celtics are +120.

Celtics vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics +2.5

This is a public play, however the Celtics need to bounce back. Following a loss to the Magic on Monday, the Celtics could really use this win. With this game being nationally televised, I would expect Smart and Williams to play, which will give the Celtics a needed boost. The loss Monday showed how important those two and Brogdon are to this team.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

This is a tough choice because numbers lean towards the under, but I expect the Celtics offense to play well in this game. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should have big games. If the Heat can score over 105 points, I would expect this game to go over. The Heat have been streaky this season, but all their scorers are healthy which is crucial for that team.

