Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Heat on Tuesday

The Boston Celtics will travel south to take on the Miami Heat Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami and will air on TNT.

Boston has a ton of injuries to look for. Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon are all game-time decisions. Smart is dealing with an ankle injury, while Williams is still fully recovering from the knee injury he suffered las season. Brogdon is dealing with a personal issue. There are no notable injuries for the Heat.

The Heat are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 217.5. Miami is -142 on the moneyline while the Celtics are +120.

Celtics vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics +2.5

This is a public play, however the Celtics need to bounce back. Following a loss to the Magic on Monday, the Celtics could really use this win. With this game being nationally televised, I would expect Smart and Williams to play, which will give the Celtics a needed boost. The loss Monday showed how important those two and Brogdon are to this team.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

This is a tough choice because numbers lean towards the under, but I expect the Celtics offense to play well in this game. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should have big games. If the Heat can score over 105 points, I would expect this game to go over. The Heat have been streaky this season, but all their scorers are healthy which is crucial for that team.