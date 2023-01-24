 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Knicks on Tuesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Tuesday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

By BenHall1
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) guards Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden.&nbsp; Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers will go on the road to face off with the New York Knicks. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Donovan Mitchell is a game-time decision for the Cavaliers which he has been in a majority of their games this season. He’s dealing with a groin injury, but is likely to play. Mitchell Robinson suffered a thumb injury which required surgery, so he will be out a few weeks. Immanuel Quickley is a game-time decision as he deals with a knee injury.

The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 220.5. Cleveland is -145 on the moneyline while the Knicks are +125.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -3.5

The Cavs have been the much better team this season. The Knicks have not been good at home, and this is a homecoming game for Donovan Mitchell. As long as he plays, I would expect him to score 30+ and help this team get a victory. I think the Cavs pull away late and win by two or more possessions.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

This is a tough line, but I like the over in this one. The Knicks games have gone over this total in five straight games. This should be a high scoring game. Look for Julius Randle and Mitchell to have big scoring games and both teams to play well offensively. I would guess the total will finish right around this number, but I think it goes over by a few points.

