Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Knicks on Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers will go on the road to face off with the New York Knicks. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Donovan Mitchell is a game-time decision for the Cavaliers which he has been in a majority of their games this season. He’s dealing with a groin injury, but is likely to play. Mitchell Robinson suffered a thumb injury which required surgery, so he will be out a few weeks. Immanuel Quickley is a game-time decision as he deals with a knee injury.

The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 220.5. Cleveland is -145 on the moneyline while the Knicks are +125.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -3.5

The Cavs have been the much better team this season. The Knicks have not been good at home, and this is a homecoming game for Donovan Mitchell. As long as he plays, I would expect him to score 30+ and help this team get a victory. I think the Cavs pull away late and win by two or more possessions.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

This is a tough line, but I like the over in this one. The Knicks games have gone over this total in five straight games. This should be a high scoring game. Look for Julius Randle and Mitchell to have big scoring games and both teams to play well offensively. I would guess the total will finish right around this number, but I think it goes over by a few points.