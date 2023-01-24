Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Pelicans on Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets will go on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Tip off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

There are a number of injuries in this one. Some thought Brandon Ingram could return to action Tuesday night, but he is not expected to play. Look for him to be back in the next week. Nikola Jokic is questionable with a hamstring injury that has kept him out the past two. Michael Porter Jr. is also questionable with a personal matter that held him out of last game. For the Pelicans, Naji Marshall is also questionable with a toe injury.

The Nuggets are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 230. Denver is -115 on the moneyline while the Pelicans are -105.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -1

Without Zion Williamson and Ingram, the Nuggets are the better team. They have the best record in the Western Conference to this point. After missing the past two games, I expect Jokic back. If they announce he will play, I would expect the spread to move in favorite of the Nuggets by a few points.

Over/Under: Over 230

Both teams rank in the top-10 in points per game. The Nuggets are scoring 117.2 points per game while the Pelicans are scoring 116 points per game. While Denver is one of the best tams in the NBA, they still struggle a bit defensively. In tonight’s game, Look Denver to score a ton of points, while the Pelicans will look to keep up. I expect this game to finish around 125-116 in favor of the Nuggets.