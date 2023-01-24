Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air on TNT.

The Lakers are banged up heading into this matchup. LeBron James is a game-time decision with an ankle injury which he’s been for a good portion of this season. They’re also without Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker, and newly acquired Rui Hachimura. The Clippers are without Luke Kennard and John Wall.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 230. On the moneyline, the Clippers are -195 while the Pelicans are +165.

Clippers vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +5

It’s been a bumpy start to the season for both of these teams, but they are starting to turn things around. The Lakers have lost both matchups to the Clippers this season by 6+, but I think they come out sharp tonight. LeBron has played great this season and on national television, I think he turns it on and keeps this game tight.

Over/Under: Under 230

Unders have cashed in 30 of 49 games for the Clippers this season. In both of these two teams matchups earlier in the year, the under cashed. Neither offense has been good this season especially with the injuries they’ve dealt with. I think this is a tight game that finished in the low-100’s.