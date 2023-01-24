Picks, predictions for Ohio State vs. Illinois on Tuesday, January 24

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in some Big Ten college basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ohio State vs. Illinois odds

Spread: Illinois -4

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: Illinois -180, OSU +155

Illinois (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) found itself on a nice run while winning four Big Ten games in a row. The Indiana Hoosiers put an end to that on Thursday, beating the Illini handedly by a score of 80-65. Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois with 26 points in that game, but no other player scored more than 10.

Ohio State (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) noticed the exact opposite as Illinois in recent games. The Buckeyes lost four Big Ten games in a row, then beat Iowa 93-77 on Saturday. The offensive outburst was led by Brice Sensabaugh, who came through with 27 points and five rebounds. Isaac Likekele poured in 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists against the Hawkeyes.

The Pick: Illinois -4

Illinois recent mishap against Indiana is probably more of a misnomer than a sign of things to come. After all, the Fighting Illini looked like a top team in the conference in the weeks prior to that. This is a great spot for Illinois to get back into its rhythm against an Ohio State squad that has dropped three straight road games.