Picks, predictions for North Carolina vs. Syracuse on Tuesday, January 24

The North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road to face the Syracuse Orange in this ACC college basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse odds

Spread: UNC -4.5

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -195, Syracuse +165

North Carolina (14-6, 6-3 ACC) has won five of its last six games, as a 65-58 defeat at No. 10 Virginia served as the lone defeat. Other than that, the Tar Heels are building momentum, which was the case in an 80-69 win over NC State on Saturday. Forward Armando Bacot was dominant for the Tar Heels, posting 23 points and 18 rebounds. Guard RJ Davis poured in 26 points and four boards.

Syracuse (13-7, 6-3 ACC) seems to be trending in the right direction also, winning three of its last four games. However, the Orange have had problems against teams in the top half of the ACC standings. Syracuse lost to Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Miami FL in conference play, which is a group that North Carolina can be classified in. Still, the Orange took care of business against Georgia Tech (1-8 in ACC play) on Saturday, winning 80-63. Guard Joseph Girard III came through with a huge game of 28 points, seven assists, and five rebounds for Syracuse.

The Pick: North Carolina -4.5

It seems like North Carolina is rounding into form. Syracuse has been finding wins as well, but beating teams like Louisville, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, and Boston College isn’t necessarily impressive. In fact, that group represents the bottom five of the ACC conference standings at the moment.

Bacot and the Tar Heels should have a massive advantage on the glass, as Syracuse ranks 342nd in opponent rebound rate. Although North Carolina hasn’t shot the ball great from three-point territory this season, guards Caleb Smith and R.J. Davis are heating up at the right time.