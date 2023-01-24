Looking ahead at the weather forecast for 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The first spot in Super Bowl LVII will be determined Sunday afternoon in Philly as the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles host the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field, and the game airs on FOX.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Monday, January 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for 49ers vs. Eagles matchup on Sunday

Forecast

As far as Philadelphia in late January goes, the weather should be very nice. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high around 50 degrees. There is just a 7 percent chance of rain with wind calm at roughly 8 miles per hour.

Fantasy/betting implications

Nothing in this weather forecast should impact your fantasy football or betting. If anything, these conditions are ideal for the 49ers running game to establish itself, but we would have expected that anyway. Keep an eye on the forecast over the next six days to see if more extreme weather ends up moving into the area.