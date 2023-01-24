Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game, what it means for fantasy, betting

For the fifth year in a row, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City will host the AFC Championship Game as either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs will punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game airs on CBS.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Monday, January 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup on Sunday

Forecast

It is going to be cold in Kansas City on Championship Sunday. The current forecast sets the high temperature at 22 degrees, meaning it will likely be considerably colder for most of the game. That marks a nearly 30-degree cool down from Friday’s 48-degree high temperature. It is expected to be cloudy with a 24 percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the north at 13 miles per hour.

Fantasy/betting implications

While the weather should not impact fantasy football or betting all that much, the cold weather could have an impact on Patrick Mahomes and his injured ankle. One would think colder weather will be less conducive to fast-twitch movements he will already be limited on. It remains to be seen whether the cold and potential snow will have any impact on Mahomes’ performance, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.