Picks, predictions for Missouri vs. Mississippi on Tuesday, January 24

The Missouri Tigers travel on the road for a matchup with the Mississippi Rebels on Tuesday, January 24. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from Oxford and will be available to watch on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Missouri vs. Mississippi odds

Spread: Mississippi -1

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Mississippi -120, Missouri +100

Missouri (14-5, 3-4 SEC) will look to bounce back from a double-digit loss to No. 4 Alabama on Saturday, a game in which they gave up 17 points each to Noah Clowney and Mark Sears as the Tigers lost by 21 points. Despite boasting the nation’s 13th-ranked scoring offense (83.1 PPG), Missouri struggled to match the Crimson Tide’s scoring power given the absence of forward Kobe Brown, the Tigers’ leading scorer (15.7 PPG). Could that same issue come to bite them Tuesday night? After missing the loss to Alabama with an ankle injury, Brown’s status remains up in the air as he’s listed as questionable versus the Rebels.

Mississippi (9-10, 1-6 SEC) is just one game below .500 overall, but the Rebels have struggled versus SEC opponents this season. Their latest loss came by way of a 12-point defeat to No. 25 Arkansas on the road, a game in which they shot 46.2 percent from the charity stripe and left easy points on the board. While the Rebels have struggled on the offensive end, they have had no issue attacking the boards or limiting their opponents on defense. Mississippi allows just 65.5 PPG and has surrendered more than 70 points just three times this season. Defending the paint has been key for the Rebels, as they rank 24th in the nation and fourth in the SEC in blocks per game (5.0).

The Pick: Mississippi -1

Missouri is 4-2 ATS on the road and the Rebels are 4-6-1 when at home, but the potential absence of Kobe Brown gives some reason to worry. Mississippi leans on their defense as their strength and defends the paint well, and if Brown can’t go do the Tigers have enough of a scoring punch to withstand a stout defensive team? Missouri, for their part, hasn’t fared well on the road either. While they boast an 11-2 record at home, they are just 1-3 on the road this season. An ankle injury could be tricky for Brown to play through, and as long as they can lean on their defense I like the Rebels at home for this matchup.