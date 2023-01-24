Picks, predictions for Miami vs. Florida State on Tuesday, January 24

The Florida State Seminoles will host the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Miami vs. Florida State odds

Spread: Miami -3

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: Miami -155, FSU +135

Despite being ranked No. 20, Miami (15-4, 6-3 ACC) has dropped three of its last five games. That includes a bad 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech (No. 156 on KenPom.com), a narrow 83-81 defeat at NC State, and — most recently — a 68-66 loss at Duke. Guard Jordan Miller led the way in the defeat with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Florida State (7-13, 5-4 ACC) struggled out of the gates this season, going 1-8 in the month of November. That includes bad losses to teams like Siena and Stetson. However, the Seminoles could be rounding into form lately, notching back-to-back wins over Notre Dame and Pittsburgh respectively. Both of those victories came on the road, and Darin Green Jr. led FSU with 20 and 24 points respectively in those contests.

The Pick: Florida State +3

Miami’s last three losses all came on the road, including the aforementioned bad loss at Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, Florida State seems to be trending in the right direction with plenty of belief after notching back-to-back victories. The Seminoles scored in bunches to earn those wins, and they should be able to attack a Miami team that ranks 139th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Looks for Florida State to keep it close at home.