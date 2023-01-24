Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. TCU on Tuesday, January 24

The TCU Horned Frogs will host the Oklahoma Sooners in Big 12 Conference basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma vs. TCU odds

Spread: TCU -5.5

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: TCU -230, Oklahoma +195

TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) has been up-and-down in conference play, dropping games to Iowa State, Texas, and West Virginia over the last few weeks. However, the Horned Frogs also have noteworthy wins over Kansas State, Baylor, and most recently beating Kansas by a score of 83-60. That’s right, TCU blew out the No. 2 Jayhawks on the road. It was a balanced effort all-around for the Horned Frogs, but Shahanda Wells led the team with 17 points in only 20 minutes. Guard Mike Miles chipped in 15 points.

Oklahoma (11-8, 2-5 Big 12) didn’t find the same success in Saturday’s game against Baylor, losing a 62-60 heartbreaker at home. That marks three losses in the Sooners’ last four games. Jalen Hill led Oklahoma with 17 points and 9 rebounds in the loss, while Tanner Groves had 16 points and 9 boards.

The Pick: Oklahoma +5.5

Even though Oklahoma is only 2-5 in conference play, the Sooners have proven that they can hang with anybody. Here’s how Oklahoma has fared against top competition this year: Texas — lost by 1, Iowa State — lost by 3, Kansas — lost by 4, Baylor — lost by 2.

Meanwhile, there’s a chance an erratic TCU team could be patting itself on the back too much after a shocking road win at Kansas. The Sooners can play with any team in the conference, and there’s a good chance they’ll keep it close in this road contest.