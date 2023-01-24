Picks, predictions for Kansas State vs. Iowa State on Tuesday, January 24

It’s a battle for first place in the loaded Big 12 Conference as the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats take on the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday, January 24. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET., and the game will air on ESPNU

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Iowa State -5

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -215, K-State +185

The Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big XII) hold the top spot in their conference after yet another win over Texas Tech in their latest game. Wins over Kansas, Texas, and Baylor have forced the nation to acknowledge this team and their talents. Ranked 26th at KenPom, the Wildcats are averaging 77.9 points per game while keeping opponents at 67.5 points per night. They have a very good track record against ranked conference opponents, and they’ll face another big challenge in Iowa State.

The Cyclones (14-4, 5-2 Big XII) has grabbed wins over TCU and Texas in January, but suffered brutal two-point losses to both Kansas and, in their latest game, Oklahoma State. Ranked eighth in the nation in scoring defense and seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing just 58.6 points per game, Iowa State hasn’t quite been able to match that same production on offense, where they’re putting up 70.6 points per night.

The Pick: Kansas State +5

These two teams haven’t yet faced off, but they represent two of several teams vying for the top spot in a talented Big 12. Both squads have pulled off impressive performances against other ranked programs, and Iowa State’s already low-scoring offense going up against a solid Wildcats defense should keep KSU close and allow them to cover here.